NutriCology Potassium Citrate
Product Details
Potassium in the citrate form offers increased bioavailability. Citrate acts as a key metabolic intermediary and is naturally involved in "mineral transporting".
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potassium ( as , Potassium Citrate ) , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
