NutriCology Pro Greens With Advanced Probiotic Formula
Product Details
ProGreens® is an all-natural blended variety of "Super Foods" that provide broad-spectrum nutritional support from organic grasses and natural food factors not found in isolated vitamins or mineral concentrates. In addition to the green grasses, sea vegetables (sea weed) and algae, ProGreens® contains adaptogenic herbs, active probiotics, fibers, and a variety of nutrient-rich superfoods.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Silicon Dioxide . , Soy Lecithin , Organic Spirulina Powder , Flaxseed Powder , Apple Pectin and Fiber , Fructooligosaccharides , Organic Wheat Grass Powder , Organic Barley Grass Powder , Organic Alfalfa Grass Powder , Organic Oat Grass Powder , Chlorella , Acerola Berry Juice Powder , Beet Juice Powder , Spinach Juice Powder , Royal Jelly , Bee Pollen , Eleuthero Root Extract , Licorice Root Powder , Suma Root Powder , Astragalus Root Extract , Echinacea Purpurea Leaf and Stem Extract , Milk Thistle Extract , Dunaliella Extract , Dulse Powder , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Green Tea Extract , Grape Seed Extract , Bilberry Extract , Ginger Root Powder , Total Count : Non-dairy Probiotic Cultures : Lactobacillus Group , Bifidobacterium Group , Streptococcus Thermophilus .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
