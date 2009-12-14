NutriCology ProGreens® with Advanced Probiotic Formula
Product Details
ProGreens Capsules
The same formulation as the ProGreens powder but prepared for those preferring the convenience of a capsule. ProGreens is an all-natural blended variety of "superfoods" that provide broad-spectrum nutritional support from certified organic grasses and natural food factors not found in isolated vitamins or mineral concentrates. In addition the green grasses, sea vegetables (seaweed) and algae, ProGreens contains adaptogenic herbs, active probiotics, fiber, and a variety of nutrient-rich "superfoods".
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin E , Soy Lecithin , Organic Spirulina , Flax Seed Powder , Apple Pectin , Fructooligosaccharides , Organic Wheat Grass Powder , Organic Barley Grass Powder , Organic Alfalfa Grass Powder , Organic Oat Grass Powder , Chlorella , Acerola Berry Juice Powder , Beet Juice Powder , Spinach Powder , Royal Jelly , Bee Pollen , Eleuthero Root Extract , Licorice Root Powder , Suma Root Powder , Echinacea Purpurea Leaf and Echinacea Purpurea Extract , Milk Thistle Extract , Dunaliella Extract , Dulse Powder , Ginkgo Leaf Extract , Green Tea Extract , Grape Seed Extract , Bilberry Extract , Ginger Root Powder . Probiotic Cultures : Lactobacillus Group ( L Rhamnosus , , L. Acidophilus , L. Casei , L. Bulgaricus ) , Bifidobacterium Group ( B . Longum , B . Breve ) , Streptococcus Thermophilus . Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.