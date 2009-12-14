ProGreens Capsules

The same formulation as the ProGreens powder but prepared for those preferring the convenience of a capsule. ProGreens is an all-natural blended variety of "superfoods" that provide broad-spectrum nutritional support from certified organic grasses and natural food factors not found in isolated vitamins or mineral concentrates. In addition the green grasses, sea vegetables (seaweed) and algae, ProGreens contains adaptogenic herbs, active probiotics, fiber, and a variety of nutrient-rich "superfoods".

