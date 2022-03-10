Nutricology Quercetin 300
Product Details
Nutricology Quercetin 300's formula incorporates the highest potency quercetin available, hypoallergenic and stabilized with additional antioxidants so as not to auto-oxidize (degrade spontaneously). Quercetin may inhibit the manufacture and release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators and is a potent antioxidant.
- Potent Antioxidant
- Hypoallergenic
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Quercetin . Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
