NutriCology Quercetin Bioflavonoids Perspective: front
NutriCology Quercetin Bioflavonoids

100 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394750050
Product Details

Quercetin and other bioflavonoids extracted from lemon have made up the classical bioflavonoid nutritional supplements. By strengthening the outer cell membrane, the flavonoids may support capillary wall stability. Quercetin may inhibit the manufacture and release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators and is a potent antioxidant.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lemon Bioflavonoid Complex ( Quercetin , Hesperidin , Rutin ) . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More