Quercetin and other bioflavonoids extracted from lemon have made up the classical bioflavonoid nutritional supplements. By strengthening the outer cell membrane, the flavonoids may support capillary wall stability. Quercetin may inhibit the manufacture and release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators and is a potent antioxidant.
Lemon Bioflavonoid Complex ( Quercetin , Hesperidin , Rutin ) . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , L-Leucine .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
