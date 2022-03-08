Quercetin and other bioflavonoids extracted from lemon have made up the classical bioflavonoid nutritional supplements. By strengthening the outer cell membrane, the flavonoids may support capillary wall stability. Quercetin may inhibit the manufacture and release of histamine and other inflammatory mediators and is a potent antioxidant.

