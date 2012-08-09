A probiotic, non-colonizing yeast species closely related to Brewer''s yeast and not related to the yeast group to which Candida belongs. Saccharomyces boulardii taken orally produces lactic acid, supports the production of secretory IgA, and helps friendly probiotic bacteria to colonize the GI tract. It is a transitory microorganism and is eliminated after supplementation is stopped.

