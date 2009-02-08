NutriCology Saw Palmetto Complex with Lycopene Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

NutriCology Saw Palmetto Complex with Lycopene

60 SoftgelsUPC: 0071394750730
Purchase Options

Product Details

Saw Palmetto Complex with Lycopene has a Unique Formulation of Nutrients to Support Prostate Health.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pumpkin Seed Oil , Saw Palmetto ( Berries ) Extract ( Standardized To , 85-95% , Fatty Acids ) , Beta-sitosterol , Lycopene . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Silicon Dioxide , Purified Water , Carob Extract , Zinc Oxide .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More