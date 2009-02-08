NutriCology Saw Palmetto Complex with Lycopene
Product Details
Saw Palmetto Complex with Lycopene has a Unique Formulation of Nutrients to Support Prostate Health.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pumpkin Seed Oil , Saw Palmetto ( Berries ) Extract ( Standardized To , 85-95% , Fatty Acids ) , Beta-sitosterol , Lycopene . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Silicon Dioxide , Purified Water , Carob Extract , Zinc Oxide .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
