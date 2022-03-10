NutriCology Seratonin™ Perspective: front
NutriCology Seratonin™

90 CapsulesUPC: 0071394756020
Product Details

 A patented formula to support neurotransmitter levels and enhance healthy moods and sound sleep.  Consistent serotonin levels may also make the body less susceptible to reactions triggered by the environment, foods, stress, and hormonal imbalances.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium17mg2%
Vitamin C140mg233%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose and L-Leucine . , L-5 Hydroxytryptophan , Quercetin , Trimethylglycine Hydrochloride , Alpha-Lipoic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
