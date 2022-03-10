NutriCology Seratonin™
Product Details
A patented formula to support neurotransmitter levels and enhance healthy moods and sound sleep. Consistent serotonin levels may also make the body less susceptible to reactions triggered by the environment, foods, stress, and hormonal imbalances.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose and L-Leucine . , L-5 Hydroxytryptophan , Quercetin , Trimethylglycine Hydrochloride , Alpha-Lipoic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More