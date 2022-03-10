NutriCology Strontium Osteo Complex Perspective: front
NutriCology Strontium Osteo Complex

180 Chewable TabletsUPC: 0071394755310
This formula contains a broad spectrum of minerals and vitamins including calcium, strontium, and vitamin K2 to support healthy bones.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Carbohydrate2.6g1%
Sugar0.28g
Calcium250mg19%
Vitamin C25mg27%
Ingredients
Sorbitol , Honey , Mannitol , Xylitol , Soy Lecithin , Chocolate Flavor , Vanilla Flavor , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide . , Strontium , Silica , Boron .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
