NutriCology Super B Vitamin Complex
Product Details
Super B Vitamins
This uniquely formulated combination of B vitamins supports many metabolic functions, including energy production, enzyme synthesis, nerve cell function, homocysteine and carbohydrate metabolism and antioxidant activity. Folic acid, cyanocobalamin and biotin are delivered from microbiological sources. The other vitamins are synthesized from the purest USP grade materials.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thiamin ( as , Thiamine Hydrochloride ) , Riboflavin ( as , Riboflavin 5'-phosphate ) , Niacin ( as , Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride and Pyridoxal-5-phosphate ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ( as , Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid ( as , Calcium Pantothenate ) , Choline Bitartrate , Inositol , Paba ( Para-aminobenzoic Acid ) , Other Ingredients : Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
