NutriCology Super D3
Product Details
Natural source Vitamin D produced from the lanolin of sheep wool. Vitamin D3 supports the regulation of calcium metabolism and absorption from the gut, while decreasing its excretion from the kidneys, thereby supporting the body in maintaining healthy blood levels of calcium and phosphorus.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tocotrienols , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Rice Flour , Rice Oil and Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More