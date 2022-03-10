NutriCology Super D3 Perspective: Main

NutriCology Super D3

60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394754840
Purchase Options

Product Details

Natural source Vitamin D produced from the lanolin of sheep wool. Vitamin D3 supports the regulation of calcium metabolism and absorption from the gut, while decreasing its excretion from the kidneys, thereby supporting the body in maintaining healthy blood levels of calcium and phosphorus.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Vitamin C2mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tocotrienols , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Rice Flour , Rice Oil and Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More