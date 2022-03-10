NutriCology Taurine
Product Details
A specialized amino acid which is an ion and pH buffer in the heart, skeletal muscles and central nervous system. Taurine is also a potent antioxidant and antitoxin, and in these roles is particularly important to the liver and immune system. Taurine is also a "semi-essential" nutrient. This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Taurine , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide and L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More