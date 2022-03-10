A specialized amino acid which is an ion and pH buffer in the heart, skeletal muscles and central nervous system. Taurine is also a potent antioxidant and antitoxin, and in these roles is particularly important to the liver and immune system. Taurine is also a "semi-essential" nutrient. This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.

