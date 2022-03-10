NutriCology Taurine Perspective: front
NutriCology Taurine

100 CapsulesUPC: 0071394750620
Product Details

A specialized amino acid which is an ion and pH buffer in the heart, skeletal muscles and central nervous system.  Taurine is also a potent antioxidant and antitoxin, and in these roles is particularly important to the liver and immune system.  Taurine is also a "semi-essential" nutrient.  This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable.  

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Taurine , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide and L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
