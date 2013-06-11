Thymus Natural Glandular

Provides tissue from the thymus gland. This natural glandular material is processed by lyophilization of glands derived from government-inspected, range-fed animals, raised in New Zealand without hormones or antibiotics. The material is frozen, then subjected to a high vacuum that vaporizes moisture directly from the solid state, thereby maintaining its biological activity.

This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable, is free of all common allergens (antigens), and does not contain preservatives, diluents, or artificial additives.