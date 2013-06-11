NutriCology Thymus Natural Glandular
Product Details
Thymus Natural Glandular
Provides tissue from the thymus gland. This natural glandular material is processed by lyophilization of glands derived from government-inspected, range-fed animals, raised in New Zealand without hormones or antibiotics. The material is frozen, then subjected to a high vacuum that vaporizes moisture directly from the solid state, thereby maintaining its biological activity.
This nutrient is of the highest quality and purity obtainable, is free of all common allergens (antigens), and does not contain preservatives, diluents, or artificial additives.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thymus Tissue Ovine , Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Silicon Dioxide , L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More