NutriCology TriBiotics
Product Details
A unique herbal formulation for GI probiotic balance. The culmination of efforts to combine probiotic enhancers into a mixed formulation.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Berberine Sulfate , Artemisinin , Citrus Seed Extract , Black Walnut Hulls . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide and L-Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
