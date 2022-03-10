NutriCology TriBiotics Perspective: front
NutriCology TriBiotics

90 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394751020
A unique herbal formulation for GI probiotic balance.  The culmination of efforts to combine probiotic enhancers into a mixed formulation. 

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
45.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Berberine Sulfate , Artemisinin , Citrus Seed Extract , Black Walnut Hulls . Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide and L-Leucine .

Allergen Info
Contains Walnut and Walnut Products,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

