60 Vegetarian CapsulesUPC: 0071394750290
Zinc is a trace mineral that is involved in more than 30 enzyme reactions in the body. Zinc citrate is well-tolerated and well-absorbed.

Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Zinc ( as , Zinc Citrate ) Other Ingredients : Hydroxypropyl , Methylcellulose , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Silicon Dioxide , Magnesium Stearate .

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

