Each NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Dry Cat Food recipe starts with a high-quality protein source and is made with non-GMO ingredients.* This kitten dry food features real chicken as the #1 ingredient, omega 3 fatty acids for growth and development, and essential antioxidants like DHA for a healthy feline immune system. This premium kitty kibble is also crafted with calcium to build strong bones and joints in your growing kitten. NUTRO Dry Cat Foods are made with quality, real ingredients carefully sourced from a trusted network of farmers and suppliers and have no corn, wheat, or soy protein, no chicken by-product meal, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Give your kitten a complete, nutritious meal every time with NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Kitten Dry Cat Food. * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.

NO corn, wheat, or soy protein, NO chicken by-product meal, NO artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors… just real food for your kitty to enjoy

Contains one (1) 5 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Kitten Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Natural Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients

Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this delicious kitten food that’s rich in nutrients and full of flavor

Features calcium to build strong bones and joints and essential antioxidants for healthy immunity

Wholesome kitten food rich in omega-3 fatty acids like DHA for growth and development

Made with non-GMO ingredients* from trusted farmers and suppliers