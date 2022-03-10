Dogs of all ages and sizes will do a happy dance when you offer them a NUTRO™ Mini Bites Dog Treat. Real high-quality chicken is the first ingredient in these delicious bite-sized and easy to chew snacks. These dog treats are made with natural ingredients plus minerals and trace nutrients. And with less than 3 calories per treat, they make great rewards for when you’re training your dog. This NUTRO™ recipe is made with non-GMO ingredients* and has no corn, wheat, or soy, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Our treats are proudly made in Miami, Oklahoma, with the finest ingredients from around the world for your dog to enjoy. No matter the occasion, give your dog NUTRO™ Mini Bites and feed their healthy and active lifestyle every day!

*Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.