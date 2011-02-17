Hover to Zoom
Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food
30 lbUPC: 0007910511662
The Nutro Feed Clean™ Philosophy
We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:
- High-quality protein source is the #1 ingredient
- Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor
- No chicken by-product meal
- No artificial flavours or colours
- No artificial preservatives
- No corn, wheat or soy protein
Nutro Natural Choice Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for adult maintenance.