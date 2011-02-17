Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Nutro Natural Choice Chicken Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

30 lbUPC: 0007910511662
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

The Nutro Feed Clean™ Philosophy

We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:

  • High-quality protein source is the #1 ingredient
  • Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor
  • No chicken by-product meal
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No artificial preservatives
  • No corn, wheat or soy protein

Nutro Natural Choice Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for adult maintenance.

Shipping & Return Information