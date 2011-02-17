Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: back
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: left
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: right
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: top
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Nutro™ Natural Choice Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

30 lbUPC: 0007910511627
Natural dog food which provides natural fiber for healthy digestion and essential antioxidants, such as vitamin E, for a healthy immune system, plus vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Formulated with Omega 3 & 6 fatty acids, to promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat. Always made with Non-GMO Ingredients and is made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.