Nutro Ultra believes that dogs deserve to enjoy their food as much as we enjoy ours. And like us, they shouldn’t have to compromise on taste. Nutro Ultra Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food with a Trio of Proteins From Chicken, Lamb and Salmon is crafted using quality ingredients that satisfy and nourish. These delicious recipes start with real chicken as the #1 ingredient and feature a trio of high-quality protein from poultry, lamb, and salmon and a blend of 15 vibrant superfoods like coconut, chia, kale, and blueberries. Nutro Ultra Small Breed Adult Recipe provides a balanced diet for adult dogs that’s nutrient rich and full of flavor that’ll help your dog thrive. Bring together unique ingredients and flavors to make your pet’s mealtime an extraordinary moment with Nutro Ultra Dog Food. All Nutro Ultra Dry Dog Foods follow the Nutro Feed Cleanphilosophy, using high-quality, real ingredients sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers. These dry recipes are made with Non-GMO ingredients† and have no chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, or soy protein and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Plus, these nutrient rich recipes designed for canines are full of flavor and have high-quality protein as the foundation of every recipe. † Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.