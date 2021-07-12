Nutro Wholesome Essentials Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Adult Cat Food
Product Details
Each NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Dry Cat Food recipe starts with a high-quality protein source and is made with non-GMO ingredients.* This dry food for cats features real chicken as the #1 ingredient, natural fiber for healthy digestion, and essential antioxidants for a healthy feline immune system. This premium cat kibble is also rich in omega 6 fatty acids to support healthy skin and a healthy coat. NUTRO Dry Cat Foods are made with quality, real ingredients carefully sourced from a trusted network of farmers and suppliers and have no corn, wheat, or soy protein, no chicken by-product meal, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Give your adult cat a complete, nutritious meal every time with NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Adult Cat Natural Dry Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients. * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.
- Rich in omega-6 fatty acids from natural fats for healthy skin and coat for your favorite feline
- * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.
- Contains one (1) 5 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Adult Cat Dry Cat Food Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Natural Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients
- Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this delicious and healthy cat food that’s rich in nutrients and full of flavor
- Wholesome natural cat food that features essential antioxidants for healthy immunity and natural fiber for healthy digestion, plus vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients
- Made with non GMO ingredients* sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers
- NO corn, wheat, or soy protein, NO chicken by-product meal, NO artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors… just real food for your cat to enjoy