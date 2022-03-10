Each NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Dry Cat Food recipe starts with a high-quality protein source and is made with non-GMO ingredients.* This senior dry food for cats features real chicken as the #1 ingredient and has essential nutrients like taurine to support feline heart health in aging cats. This premium cat kibble is also rich in omega 6 fatty acids for healthy skin for a healthy coat. NUTRO Dry Cat Foods are made with quality, real ingredients carefully sourced from a trusted network of farmers and suppliers and have no corn, wheat, or soy protein, no chicken by-product meal, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Give your older cat a complete, nutritious meal every time with NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Senior Cat Dry Cat Food. * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.

NO corn, wheat, or soy protein, NO chicken by-product meal, NO artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors… just real food for your mature cat to enjoy

Rich in omega-6 fatty acids from natural fats for healthy skin and coat for your favorite feline

Contains one (1) 5 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Senior Cat Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Natural Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients

Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this delicious senior healthy cat food that’s rich in nutrients and full of flavor

Natural cat food fortified with essential nutrients like taurine to support heart health in aging cats, as well as antioxidants for healthy immunity

Made with non-GMO ingredients* from trusted farmers and suppliers