Nutro Wholesome Essentials Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Senior Cat Food
Product Details
Each NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Dry Cat Food recipe starts with a high-quality protein source and is made with non-GMO ingredients.* This senior dry food for cats features real chicken as the #1 ingredient and has essential nutrients like taurine to support feline heart health in aging cats. This premium cat kibble is also rich in omega 6 fatty acids for healthy skin for a healthy coat. NUTRO Dry Cat Foods are made with quality, real ingredients carefully sourced from a trusted network of farmers and suppliers and have no corn, wheat, or soy protein, no chicken by-product meal, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Give your older cat a complete, nutritious meal every time with NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Senior Cat Dry Cat Food. * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.
- NO corn, wheat, or soy protein, NO chicken by-product meal, NO artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors… just real food for your mature cat to enjoy
- Rich in omega-6 fatty acids from natural fats for healthy skin and coat for your favorite feline
- * Trace amounts of genetically modified material may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.
- Contains one (1) 5 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Senior Cat Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Natural Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients
- Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this delicious senior healthy cat food that’s rich in nutrients and full of flavor
- Natural cat food fortified with essential nutrients like taurine to support heart health in aging cats, as well as antioxidants for healthy immunity
- Made with non-GMO ingredients* from trusted farmers and suppliers