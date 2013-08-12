NUTRO™ WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Hairball Control Cat Food is designed to help reduce hairball formation and promote digestive health in adult cats. This dry food for cats is made with non-GMO* ingredients and features real chicken as the #1 ingredient, a natural fiber blend to minimize hairball formation, and essential antioxidants for a healthy feline immune system. This premium cat kibble is also crafted with omega 6 fatty acids to promote healthy skin for a healthy coat. Nutro Dry Cat Foods are made with quality, real ingredients carefully sourced from a trusted network of farmers and suppliers and have no corn, wheat, or soy protein, no chicken by-product meal, and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Give your adult cat a complete, nutritious meal that helps minimize hairball formation with Nutro Wholesome Essentials Hairball Control Adult Cat Dry Food.

Made with non GMO ingredients* sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers

Natural fiber blend to help minimize hairball formation in adult cats

Real chicken is the #1 ingredient in this delicious and healthy cat food that’s rich in nutrients and full of flavor

Contains one (1) 5 lb. bag of NUTRO WHOLESOME ESSENTIALS Hairball Control Adult Cat Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Natural Cat Food Plus Vitamins, Minerals & Other Nutrients