Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight Chicken Lentils & Sweet Potato Adult Dog Food
30 lbUPC: 0007910511682
Purchase Options
Product Details
We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:
- High quality protein source is the #1 ingredient.
- Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor.
- Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients like real chicken, brown rice, kale, spinach, garnishes from tomato, egg and more.
Nutro Natural Choice Healthy Weight Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipedog food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for adult maintenance.