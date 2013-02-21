We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:

High quality protein source is the #1 ingredient.

Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor.

Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients like real chicken, brown rice, kale, spinach, garnishes from tomato, egg and more.

Nutro Natural Choice Healthy Weight Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipedog food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for adult maintenance.