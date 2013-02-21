Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight Chicken Lentils & Sweet Potato Adult Dog Food Perspective: front
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight Chicken Lentils & Sweet Potato Adult Dog Food Perspective: back
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight Chicken Lentils & Sweet Potato Adult Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Healthy Weight Chicken Lentils & Sweet Potato Adult Dog Food

30 lbUPC: 0007910511682
We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:

  • High quality protein source is the #1 ingredient.
  • Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor.
  • Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients like real chicken, brown rice, kale, spinach, garnishes from tomato, egg and more.

Nutro Natural Choice Healthy Weight Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipedog food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO dog food nutrient profiles for adult maintenance.