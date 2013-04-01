NUTRO wholesome essentials Indoor Adult Farm-Raised Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Cat Food always starts with great-tasting chicken and contains a unique blend of whole grains. This natural cat food provides natural fiber for healthy digestion and essential antioxidants, such as vitamin E, for a healthy immune system, plus vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. These recipes are also crafted with Omega 6 fatty acids, to promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat. NUTRO Food for Cats follows the NUTRO Feed Clean philosophy, is always made with Non-GMO Ingredients and is made with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Natural fiber for healthy digestion

Supports a healthy weight

Rich in Omega-6 fatty acids from natural oils for healthy skin & coat

NUTRO wholesome essentialsIndoor Adult Farm-Raised Chicken &Brown Rice Recipe Cat Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance