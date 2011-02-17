Nutro Wholesome Essentials™ Lamb & Rice Recipe Large Breed Dry Adult Dog Food
Give your pet the wholesome ingredients they love with NUTRO NATURAL CHOICE Dry Dog Food recipes. Made for large breed adult dogs, this dry food is designed to help keep your big dog trim with a tailored blend of protein and fiber. It’s formulated to support healthy joints, contains natural sources of glucosamine and chondroitin, and provides essential antioxidants for healthy immunity. As part of the NUTRO FEED CLEAN philosophy, this delicious lamb and brown rice recipe starts with a high-quality protein source as the 1st ingredient and is made with real, recognizable ingredients sourced from trusted farmers and suppliers. Plus, it's made with non-GMO ingredients* and has no chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, or soy*. So you can feel good feeding your dog recipes that are rich in nutrients and full of flavor. * Trace amounts may be present due to potential cross-contact during manufacturing.
- Designed to help keep your large breed dog trim and fit
- Natural sources of glucosamine and chondroitin; formulated to support healthy joints
- Formulated to support healthy immunity with essential antioxidants
- Cooked in our USA facilities with the finest ingredients from around the world
- Contains one (1) 30 lb. bag of NUTRO NATURAL CHOICE Large Breed Adult Dry Dog Food, Lamb & Brown Rice Recipe for large breed dogs ages 18 months and older; real lamb is the #1 ingredient
- Made with non-GMO ingredients*; no chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat, or soy*
- High quality protein source is the #1 ingredient in the delicious dry kibble
Deboned Lamb , Chicken Meal ( Source of : Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate ) , Brewers Rice , Whole Brown Rice , Split Peas , Whole Grain Sorghum , Chicken Fat ( Preserved with Mixed Tocopherols ) , Whole Grain Oatmeal , Rice Bran , Dried Plain Beet Pulp , Lamb Meal ( Source of : Glucosamine and Chondroitin Sulfate ) , Natural Flavor , Flaxseed , Potassium Chloride , Salt , Choline Chloride , DL-Methionine , Mixed Tocopherols and Citric Acid ( Preservatives ) , Zinc Sulfate , Niacin Supplement , Calcium Carbonate , Biotin , Vitamin E Supplement , Iron Amino Acid Chelate , D-Calcium Pantothenate , Riboflavin Supplement ( Vitamin B2 ) , Selenium Yeast , Vitamin B12 Supplement , Copper Amino Acid Chelate , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ( Vitamin B6 ) , Manganese Amino Acid Chelate , Vitamin A Supplement , Thiamine Mononitrate ( Vitamin B1 ) , Vitamin D3 Supplement , Potassium Iodide , Folic Acid , Rosemary Extract .
