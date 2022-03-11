Because of their larger frames, large breed dogs need high-quality proteins and nutrients, such as glucosamine and chondroitin, plus balanced levels of calcium and phosphorus to ensure proper muscle maintenance and healthy joints and bones. To meet their nutritional needs, NUTROLarge Breed Adult Dog Food is made with real, farm-raised chicken, whole grains, and balanced fiber. Not only will this natural dog food for large breed dogsoffer a taste they will enjoy, but it also will help their digestive system better absorb available nutrients. And because it's packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids, your dog will always get the nutrition they deserve.

Nutritional Adequacy Statement Nutro Natural Choice Large Breed Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meat the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for adult maintenance.