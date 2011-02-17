Hover to Zoom
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food
22 lbUPC: 0007910512967
The Nutro Feed Clean™ Philosophy: We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:
- High-quality protein source is the #1 ingredient.
- Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor.
- No chicken by-product meal.†
- No artificial flavors or colors.
- No artificial preservatives.†
- No corn, wheat or soy protein.†
- Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients like real beef, brown rice, kale, spinach, garnishes from tomato, egg and more.