Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: front
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: back
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: left
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: top
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Nutro Wholesome Essentials Large Breed Chicken Brown Rice & Sweet Potato Recipe Adult Dry Dog Food

22 lbUPC: 0007910512967
Product Details

The Nutro Feed Clean™ Philosophy: We continuously strive to give our pets the best and believe using real, recognizable ingredients with a purpose makes all the difference. Our commitment to this philosophy means:

  • High-quality protein source is the #1 ingredient.
  • Recipes rich in nutrients & full of flavor.
  • No chicken by-product meal.†
  • No artificial flavors or colors.
  • No artificial preservatives.†
  • No corn, wheat or soy protein.†
  • Partnerships with trusted farmers and suppliers to source high-quality ingredients like real beef, brown rice, kale, spinach, garnishes from tomato, egg and more.