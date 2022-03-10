Nuts ''N More authentic Belgium windmill style cookie butter, biscuit flavor, is made from only the freshest peanuts, genuine spices and packed with whey protein isolate and flax for added protein and Omega 3''s. With a real gingerbread - Belgium cookie taste, make no mistake, it''s far from the fructose and hydrogenated oil loaded counterpart on the market.

All natural, gluten free, high in protein, low in sugar and high in fiber.