Nuts N More High Protein Peanut Spread Cookie Butter
Product Details
Nuts ''N More authentic Belgium windmill style cookie butter, biscuit flavor, is made from only the freshest peanuts, genuine spices and packed with whey protein isolate and flax for added protein and Omega 3''s. With a real gingerbread - Belgium cookie taste, make no mistake, it''s far from the fructose and hydrogenated oil loaded counterpart on the market.
All natural, gluten free, high in protein, low in sugar and high in fiber.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Peanuts , Whey Protein Isolate , Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Whole Milk , Sea Salt , Soy Lecithin ( Natural Emulsifier ) , Vanilla Extract , Peanut Oil , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
