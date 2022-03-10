Nuts N More High Protein Peanut Spread Cookie Butter Perspective: front
Nuts N More High Protein Peanut Spread Cookie Butter

16 ozUPC: 0070961962895
Nuts ''N More authentic Belgium windmill style cookie butter, biscuit flavor, is made from only the freshest peanuts, genuine spices and packed with whey protein isolate and flax for added protein and Omega 3''s. With a real gingerbread - Belgium cookie taste, make no mistake, it''s far from the fructose and hydrogenated oil loaded counterpart on the market.

All natural, gluten free, high in protein, low in sugar and high in fiber.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories192
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g18%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol2mg1%
Sodium105mg4%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar7g
Protein11g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Peanuts , Whey Protein Isolate , Cane Sugar , Chocolate Liquor , Cocoa Butter , Whole Milk , Sea Salt , Soy Lecithin ( Natural Emulsifier ) , Vanilla Extract , Peanut Oil , Sea Salt .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More