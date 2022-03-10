Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Nuts N More® High Protein Toffee Crunch Peanut Spread
16 ozUPC: 0070046573570
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol1mg
Sodium46mg2%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar1g
Protein12g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peanuts , Whey Protein Isolate , Organic Flax , Natural Sweetener ( Xylitol ) , Natural Extract , Sunflower Lecithin .
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives,Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More