Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Nuttzo® Peanut Pro Smooth Nut & Seed Butter
12 ozUPC: 0089469700227
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
10.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g22%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium39mg
Iron1.23mg
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Calcium , Potassium , Iron , Peanuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Cashews ( Dry Roasted ) , Almonds ( Dry Roasted ) , Flax Seeds ( Dry Roasted ) , Brazil Nuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Hazelnuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Sunflower Seeds ( Dry Roasted ) , Celtic Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Seed Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More