Ingredients

Calcium , Potassium , Iron , Peanuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Cashews ( Dry Roasted ) , Almonds ( Dry Roasted ) , Flax Seeds ( Dry Roasted ) , Brazil Nuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Hazelnuts ( Dry Roasted ) , Sunflower Seeds ( Dry Roasted ) , Celtic Sea Salt .

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Seed Products,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible