Nuttzo Power Fuel Crunchy Nut & Seed Butter
12 ozUPC: 0089469700230
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tablespoon (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g21.79%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium59mg4%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium215mg4%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cashews, Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Hazelnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Celtic Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
