Ingredients

Cashews, Almonds, Brazil Nuts, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds, Hazelnuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Celtic Sea Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More