Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (33 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 180

% Daily value*

Total Fat 15g 19.23%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 45mg 1.96%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 2.91%

Protein 6g

Calcium 50mg 4%

Iron 2mg 10%