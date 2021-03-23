Hover to Zoom
Nuttzo Power Fuel Smooth 7 Nut & Seed Butter
12 ozUPC: 0089469700229
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Protein6g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron2mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cashews*, Almonds*, Brazil Nuts*, Flax Seeds, Chia Seeds*, Hazelnuts*, Pumpkin Seeds*, Celtic Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More