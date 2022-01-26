Wonder if your body is getting enough oxygen? The NuvoMed Pulse Oximeter is easy to use. Just clip on a fingertip! This accurate, reliable device is ideal for mountain climbers, skiers, bikers, aviators, or anyone interested in measuring their arterial oxygen saturation and pulse rate. A beep and alarm will warn you if levels are beyond set limits. This device is for use only when you are not moving and should only be used before and after exercise, not during it.