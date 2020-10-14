Satisfy your dog's natural urge to chew with a delicious USA-made dog treat. This wholesome snack is crafted with your dog's health and taste buds in mind. Features limited-ingredients and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Made with a highly digestible formula, these longer-lasting natural dog treats keep furry friends occupied and entertained. Each bone also features raised nubs that help promote clean teeth and gums, helping to prevent plaque and tartar build-up. Ideal for dogs of every size. Contain no added salt, no artificial preservatives, and no artificial colors. Made with natural ingredients along with added vitamins and minerals.

