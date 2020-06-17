Dental durable dog chew helps clean your dog's teeth with raised ridges and nubs that help reduce plaque and tartar buildup as your dog chews. This dental chew toy is entertaining for powerful chewers and improves their oral health at the same time. Unique chewing action. Discourages destructive chewing. Delicious chicken flavor throughout. Fights boredom and anxiety. Extra-small toy intended for petite puppies.