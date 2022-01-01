Bone shaped dog toy made with tough, durable nylon that satisfies powerful chewers. Provides long-lasting enjoyment, satisfies the natural urge to chew, and encourages positive chewing habits. Features bristles that are raised during chewing to promote clean teeth and help control plaque and tartar. Different dogs have different chewing styles and strengths, even within the same breed, so be sure to choose the correct chew toy size and strength for your dog. Ridges and nubs help prevent plaque and tartar buildup as dogs chew.

Type: Chew

Size: Medium

Color: White

Material: Nylon