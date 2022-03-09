Hover to Zoom
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones
3 ctUPC: 0001821482671
Product Details
Dentals Chew - Establishing a daily routine of proper dental care can help reduce the risk of your dog developing dental problems. this Nylabone® dental chew makes it easy to do just that!
Designed for Moderate chewers, this Nylabone® chew toy is great for dogs who are less aggressive chewers. Good for puppies and seniors, too!
Flavor throughout, Nylabone® chew toys keep dogs busy, happy, and satisfied.
This edible chew contains natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.
Edible Chew:
- Natural color may stain light colored surfaces
- Natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals
- For Small Dogs
- Moderate Chewers
- Flexible and Occupying
- Engages & Entertains
- Flavor Throughout
- Dental Chew: Reduces Plaque & Tartar
- Nubs Help Clean Teeth
- With Added Vitamins and Minerals
- Chicken & Bacon Flavor
- Made in USA