Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: front
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: back
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: left
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: right
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: top
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones Perspective: bottom
Nylabone Essentials Small Dog Dental & Chew Toy Bones

3 ctUPC: 0001821482671
Dentals Chew - Establishing a daily routine of proper dental care can help reduce the risk of your dog developing dental problems. this Nylabone® dental chew makes it easy to do just that!

Designed for Moderate chewers, this Nylabone® chew toy is great for dogs who are less aggressive chewers. Good for puppies and seniors, too!

Flavor throughout, Nylabone® chew toys keep dogs busy, happy, and satisfied.

This edible chew contains natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.

Edible Chew:

  • Natural color may stain light colored surfaces
  • Natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals
  • For Small Dogs
  • Moderate Chewers
  • Flexible and Occupying
  • Engages & Entertains
  • Flavor Throughout
  • Dental Chew: Reduces Plaque & Tartar
  • Nubs Help Clean Teeth
  • With Added Vitamins and Minerals
  • Chicken & Bacon Flavor
  • Made in USA