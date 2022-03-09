



Dentals Chew - Establishing a daily routine of proper dental care can help reduce the risk of your dog developing dental problems. this Nylabone® dental chew makes it easy to do just that!

Designed for Moderate chewers, this Nylabone® chew toy is great for dogs who are less aggressive chewers. Good for puppies and seniors, too!

Flavor throughout, Nylabone® chew toys keep dogs busy, happy, and satisfied.

This edible chew contains natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals.

Edible Chew: