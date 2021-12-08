What's better than bacon? Bacon backed by your veterinarian! Nylabone® Healthy Edibles Chews are your dog's veterinarian-recommended source of bacon flavor. These wholesome chews are made from natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals and have no added salt or sugar or artificial preservatives. Plus, their longer-lasting, highly digestible formula will keep your dog munching longer and allow him to absorb their nutrition more easily.

For dogs with all their permanent teeth (usually six months and older), Healthy Edibles® Chews are a solid, healthy bacon-flavored snack.InstructionsIt is important that you select the appropriate size of edible treat. Use puppy-specific products until permanent adult teeth start to develop; choose Petite for dogs up to 15 lbs.; Small/Regular for dogs up to 25 lbs.; Medium/Wolf for dogs up to 35 lbs.; Large/Giant for dogs up to 50 lbs.; X-Large/Souper/Monster/Big Chews for dogs 50 lbs. and over.