What's better than bacon? Bacon backed by your veterinarian! Nylabone Healthy Edibles Chews are your dog's veterinarian-recommended source of bacon flavor. These wholesome chews are made from natural ingredients with added vitamins and minerals and have no added salt or sugar or artificial preservatives. Plus, their longer-lasting, highly digestible formula will keep your dog munching longer and allow him to absorb their nutrition more easily. For dogs with all their permanent teeth (usually six months and older), Healthy Edibles Chews are a solid, healthy bacon-flavored snack.