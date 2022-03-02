o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
o.b. Regular Tampons Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

o.b. Regular Tampons

40 ctUPC: 0007830007008
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 19

Product Details

The soft, classic feel of o.b.® original™ regular tampons. Sometimes it's good to stay with what you love. o.b.® applicator free digital tampons produce less waste than any other tampons since there's no bulky applicator to throw away. o.b. Tampons are also elemental chlorine-free, use minimal packaging, and 90% of the raw materials used to make them come from renewable resources. The fluid-lock grooves pull fluid into the core for locked-in leak protection, so you can keep your cool and get out there with confidence. Every woman's body is different, that's why o.b.® tampons are designed to help stop leaks by expanding all-around to fit each unique shape.

  • Made In The USA
  • No Applicator Waste
  • Use For 8 Hours Maximum
  • Fluid-Lock Regular Tampons
  • Grooves For Leak Protection