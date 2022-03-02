The soft, classic feel of o.b.® original™ regular tampons. Sometimes it's good to stay with what you love. o.b.® applicator free digital tampons produce less waste than any other tampons since there's no bulky applicator to throw away. o.b. Tampons are also elemental chlorine-free, use minimal packaging, and 90% of the raw materials used to make them come from renewable resources. The fluid-lock grooves pull fluid into the core for locked-in leak protection, so you can keep your cool and get out there with confidence. Every woman's body is different, that's why o.b.® tampons are designed to help stop leaks by expanding all-around to fit each unique shape.

Made In The USA

No Applicator Waste

Use For 8 Hours Maximum

Fluid-Lock Regular Tampons

Grooves For Leak Protection