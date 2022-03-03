Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
O® California Meyer Lemon Olive Oil
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0063403900001
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9
Product Details
Organic Meyer lemons are crushed together with fresh hand-harvested California Mission olives to make this amazing extra virgin olive oil.
- Small batches and love
- Aromatic and sweet
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat13g16.67%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat10g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
California Olives, Meyer Lemons
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More