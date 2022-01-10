O'Food Kimchi Kick Multipurpose Seasoning Mix
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Red Pepper Powder, Sugar, Kimchi Seasoning [Kimchi (Napa Cabbage, Radish, Water, Red Pepper Powder, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum), Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Rice Powder, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Paprika For Color, Ginger), Rice Powder, Sea Salt, Hot Pepper Powder, Onion Flakes, Sesame Seed, Garlic Flakes, and Less Than 2 Percent of Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Tricalcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More