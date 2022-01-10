Ingredients

Red Pepper Powder, Sugar, Kimchi Seasoning [Kimchi (Napa Cabbage, Radish, Water, Red Pepper Powder, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum), Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Rice Powder, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Paprika For Color, Ginger), Rice Powder, Sea Salt, Hot Pepper Powder, Onion Flakes, Sesame Seed, Garlic Flakes, and Less Than 2 Percent of Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More