O'Food Kimchi Kick Multipurpose Seasoning Mix Perspective: front
O'Food Kimchi Kick Multipurpose Seasoning Mix Perspective: back
O'Food Kimchi Kick Multipurpose Seasoning Mix

2.1 ozUPC: 0085232000088
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium55mg2.39%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Red Pepper Powder, Sugar, Kimchi Seasoning [Kimchi (Napa Cabbage, Radish, Water, Red Pepper Powder, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Xanthan Gum), Tapioca Dextrin, Salt, Onion, Garlic, Sugar, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Rice Powder, Yeast Extract, Palm Oil, Paprika For Color, Ginger), Rice Powder, Sea Salt, Hot Pepper Powder, Onion Flakes, Sesame Seed, Garlic Flakes, and Less Than 2 Percent of Ginger Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Tricalcium Phosphate

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
