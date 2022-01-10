Hover to Zoom
O'Food Korean BBQ Kick Multipurpose Seasoning Mix
1.9 ozUPC: 0085232000087
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25tsp (1 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium45mg1.96%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Soy Sauce Powder [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt), Tapioca Dextrin, Tapioca Starch], Sugar, Onion Flakes, Rice Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Garlic Flakes, Sesame Seed, Yeast Extract Powder, and Less Than 2 Percent of Black Pepper Flakes, Artificial Flavor, Tricalcium Phosphate
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
