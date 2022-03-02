O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream Perspective: front
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

2.7 ozUPC: 0072251002700
Product Details

O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is a concentrated hand cream that healsand repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. When used daily, O'keeffe's® Working Hands® is clinically proven to:

  • Instantly Boost Moisture Levels
  • Help Prevent Further Moisture Loss
  • Create Protective Layer onSkin's Surface
  • Make a Difference You'll Feel Within Days
  • Guaranteed Relief For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands
  • Unscented
  • Non Greasy
  • Hypoallergenic