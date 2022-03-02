O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is a concentrated hand cream that healsand repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. When used daily, O'keeffe's® Working Hands® is clinically proven to:

Instantly Boost Moisture Levels

Help Prevent Further Moisture Loss

Create Protective Layer onSkin's Surface

Make a Difference You'll Feel Within Days

Guaranteed Relief For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands

Unscented

Non Greasy

Hypoallergenic