O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream
2.7 ozUPC: 0072251002700
Product Details
O'Keeffe's® Working Hands® is a concentrated hand cream that healsand repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. When used daily, O'keeffe's® Working Hands® is clinically proven to:
- Instantly Boost Moisture Levels
- Help Prevent Further Moisture Loss
- Create Protective Layer onSkin's Surface
- Make a Difference You'll Feel Within Days
- Guaranteed Relief For Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands
- Unscented
- Non Greasy
- Hypoallergenic