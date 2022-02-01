O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream

Cream - 3 fl oz

For Dry Skin

Applicable on Hand

Cracked/Scaly Skin

Moisturising, Hypoallergenic

Each Hand cream features a moisturizing formula that heals, relieves and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands to keep them moisturized. Its unique design creates a protective barrier that seals in moisture to reduce the rate of evaporation. Fast-acting ingredients make a difference you will feel within days. Hand cream is perfect for applying after handwashing, after bathing and at bedtime.