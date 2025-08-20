O-Live Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
O-Live Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: left
O-Live Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: right
O-Live Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

25 fl ozUPC: 0089644600207
Located in AISLE 9

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories123
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ingredient: 100% Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

