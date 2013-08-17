Hover to Zoom
Oasis Moisturizing Mouth Spray for Dry Mouth Mild Mint
1 FOUPC: 0089866900201
Product Details
Oasis Mouth Moisturizing Spray gives you immediate relief when your mouth feels parched or dry, Oasis, with it's Tri-Hydra technology moisturizes your mouth and helps protect it from drying out. It leaves your mouth feeling comfortable and your breath fresh. Portable and discreet, you can use it on occasions when it is inconvenient to sip water. Sugar free. Alcohol free. 2 hour action (can provide relief for up to 2 hours).
- Specially Formulated for Dry Mouth
- Unique Triple Action Formula
- Moisturizes Your Mouth
- Helps Protect from Dryness
- Locks in Moisture
- With Tri-Hydra Technology