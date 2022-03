OATMEGA PROTEIN BAR, CHOCOLATE MINT CRISP IS A DELICIOUS WAY TO FUEL YOUR BODY. THIS GOOD-FOR-YOU SNACK HAS 14 G. OF PROTEIN, 300 MG. OF OMEGA-3S, 7 G. OF FIBER AND ONLY 5 G. OF SUGAR PER SERVING. THIS KOSHER PROTEIN BAR IS GLUTEN-FREE AND NON-GMO. EACH BAR OF OATMEGA PROTEIN BAR, CHOCOLATE MINT CRISP CONTAINS 1.8 OZ. OF PRODUCT.