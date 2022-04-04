Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon Perspective: front
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon Perspective: back
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon Perspective: left
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon Perspective: right
Oberon Cabernet Sauvignon

750 mLUPC: 0087739700040
Located in AISLE 4

During blending, Tony looks to other complementary varieties to help express Oberon Cabernet’s lovely flavor and texture. With a kiss of Syrah, a dash of Zinfandel he helped to create Oberon’s deep colors, supple silky tannins, and vibrant black cherry, candied blackberry and spices. A hint of coffee and dark chocolate create a lingering and delightful finish.